Navy Lodge Program Reaches 100,000 Nights of ROM Support

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Lodge associate delivers meal to guest placed on Restriction of Movement (ROM)...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Lodge associate delivers meal to guest placed on Restriction of Movement (ROM) and unable to leave the room. On Nov. 24, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program reached 100,000 cumulative total room nights supporting Restriction of Movement (ROM) guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide which includes civilians, military spouses, Veterans, reservists, retirees and active duty Navy. It oversees six business lines: NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

On Nov. 24, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program reached 100,000 cumulative total room nights supporting Restriction of Movement (ROM) guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy Lodge Program stepped up to provide a safe and secure location for the U.S. Navy to house Sailors as well as family members who are placed on ROM status. Since March, a total of 32 Navy Lodges around the world supported a cumulative 100,000 rooms to sustain this effort.



“The Navy Lodge mission remains critical during times of crisis and we will remain a worldwide safe location for our Navy’s warfighters and their families,” said Chris Settelen, vice president, NEXCOM, Navy Lodge Program. “All of our 39 Navy Lodges and associates worldwide stand ready to support in any way that is needed during this pandemic. Our guests and their safety remain a top priority!”



A guest who stayed at Navy Lodge Sasebo, Japan, in August commented that, “Everyone at the Lodge was so friendly and helpful. They went above and beyond to help out my family once we got out of ROM and even while in ROM they were super helpful. We had just the best experience, the manager Eric has a great team.”



Navy Lodge ROM guests fall into a few categories. For the most part ROM guests have recently experienced a permanent change of station move, are in a pre-deployment or post-deployment status, pre or post temporary duty travel TDY, as well as reservists pre or post active training. Each Navy Lodge works closely with its respective command and local Navy leadership to serve as a temporary home away from home for these individuals.



Rear Adm. Dave Welch, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15, sent a note to Maria Gonzalez, General Manager, Navy Lodge North Island, California, stating, “I wish to express my sincere gratitude for your efforts and support with the pre-underway billeting for the Carrier Strike Group FIFTEEN staff and augmentees. The service you provided is a direct reflection of the super hospitality that the Navy Lodge is known for throughout the world.”



Ship Shaped and Squared Away, a newly developed program ensured Navy Lodge locations continue to perform intense cleaning and sanitization protocols as prescribed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. As an additional measure, bedspreads are in the process of being replaced at all locations with new bedding that can be cleaned more easily and is more resistant to germs. Cleaning and sanitation includes all guest rooms before and after check-out out as well as the common areas and frequent touch points throughout the Navy Lodge. Sneeze shields are installed at check-in desks for the safety of Navy Lodge associates and patrons alike.



NEXCOM’s six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment as it related to the COVID-19 crisis.