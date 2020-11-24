Military Shoppers Can Earn Coupons by Shopping the Exchange on Black Friday

Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can get a double deal on Black Friday,...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can get a double deal on Black Friday, earning coupons with any in-store purchase. Purchases made at Exchange main stores Nov. 27 will earn four coupons, which can be redeemed in stores Nov. 27 to 30. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can get a double deal on Black Friday, earning coupons with any in-store purchase.



“Gift-givers and bargain-hunters who shop at the Exchange on Black Friday will not only get great holiday deals but also will receive coupons for savings on future purchases,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor.



Purchases made at Exchange main stores Nov. 27 will earn four coupons, which can be redeemed in stores Nov. 27 to 30. The coupons are for the following savings:



• $5 off any Exchange restaurant purchase of $20 or more.

• $10 off any purchase of $150 or more with the MILITARY STAR® card.

• $3 off a kids cut (children 12 and younger) with purchase of an adult haircut at any Exchange barbershop or salon.

• $20 off purchase any Optical Center purchase of $199 or more or $25 off any purchase of $199 or more with MILITARY STAR®



Protecting the force remains the Exchange’s No. 1 priority. Store capacity will be limited on Black Friday. Face masks and physical distancing requirements are enforced at all Exchange facilities. Sanitizer stations are available and common touchpoints, such as PIN pads, are frequently cleaned and disinfected. Shoppers can use the Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store service or curbside pickup for minimal contact or contactless options.



Facebook-friendly version: Black Friday deals PLUS coupons?! Shop at Exchange main stores on Nov. 27 and pick up four coupons for savings on future purchases. Read more about how to shop and save safely at the Exchange: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1zU.



