412th TEC Summit Hosts Senior Spouses Seminar

VICKSBURG, Ms. – The 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) hosted a Senior Spouses Seminar (SSS) on Nov. 14 in Decatur, Georgia, to include Claire Strand, wife of Maj. Gen. Stephen Strand.



Claire Strand called for a synergistic approach by spouses of command-and-brigade-level teams, with a goal of building a strong base for junior Soldier assistance.



“The annual Senior Spouse Seminar is one event where we can meet each other and co-share our unique experiences,” said Strand. “Our recent hybridized seminar allows us to meet one another and receive some outstanding briefs.”



She also highlighted a multitude of Family Assistance Programs available, recognizing that the organization works in a financially-constrained environment.



“People are surprised to learn that the Army Reserve comprises 28% of the total Army at 5% of its budget,” she added.



John McCarthy, husband of the Chief of Army Reserve, Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, addressed the seminar virtually.



“As we all know, Soldiers and leaders … would be unable to effectively do their jobs for the Army and our great nation without the support of our super, super spouses, and their families,” said McCarthy, a retired Active Duty Officer with over 28 years of service. “Family support during the separation (from deployments) is absolutely essential.”



McCarthy also highlighted the support available through Family Programs.



“The Army Reserve has (over) 130 Family Programs professionals to assist you.” said McCarthy. “They are a wealth of knowledge, and many of them have points of contact with non DOD agencies that can assist with many challenges.”



McCarthy emphasized that he was available to advocate, if needed.



“If for some reason you're not getting the support you need, please let me know,” said McCarthy. “I'll say that again and look into the camera. If for any reason you're not getting the support you need, please send me a note.”



Alluding to the current COVID-19 environment, Claire Strand was optimistic about future events.



“I hope very much that next year we can meet at the MARC (Morris Army Reserve Center) in Vicksburg (Mississippi), enjoy a tour together of the Vicksburg National Military Park, and share a meal together,” said Strand. “Regardless of what happens next year though, our team of amazing spouses is ‘ready’ and, I believe, will overcome the circumstances.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2020 Date Posted: 11.24.2020 14:30 Story ID: 383698 Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 412th TEC Summit Hosts Senior Spouses Seminar, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.