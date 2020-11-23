Overseas NEX Supports Sailors on Thanksgiving Day

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Select overseas NEX locations will participate in various events, giveaways and open...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Select overseas NEX locations will participate in various events, giveaways and open on Thanksgiving Day to support Sailors not able to travel or be with loved ones. In addition to coordination with base leadership, in most instances, those NEX locations will be partnering with MWR and the USO to bring Sailors some additional holiday cheer. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted travel for many Sailors during the holidays, especially those serving overseas. To help support those Sailors unable to leave the base, overseas NEX locations worked with base leadership and teamed up with organizations like MWR and USO to bring them a holiday meal, special holiday events and a familiar place to go on Thanksgiving Day. Some NEX locations that will be participating include NEX Naples, Italy; NEX Rota Spain; NEX Sigonella, Sicily; NEX Souda Bay, Greece; NEX Jebel Ali, UAE; NEX Djibouti, Africa and NEX Bahrain. Of note, store hours and events will vary by location. Other overseas NEX locations will be supporting Sailors by providing downrange orders and food delivery to ships in port.



“This year has not been easy for our Sailors overseas, so I’m thankful that NEX Naples, MWR and the USO can come together to provide some holiday cheer,” said Lisa Brennan, General Manger, NEX Naples Complex. “The mission of the NEX is to serve our Sailors and military families, no matter where the Navy sends them. We always strive to bring a bit of home to wherever a Sailor is stationed, especially around the holiday season when our Navy’s warfighters need it most.”



In Naples, the NEX is partnering with MWR and the USO for free Thanksgiving meal pick-up, pie delivery, gaming drawings and raffling off $500 worth of NEX gift cards. Additionally, the NEX store will be open from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., offering special Navy ‘Blue Friday’ pricing.



“It’s not easy being away from loved ones during the holidays,” said Brennan. “Opening on Thanksgiving Day to give Sailors something to do, something to eat and spread a little holiday cheer is the least we can do for these warfighters. At the NEX, we remain truly grateful for their continued sacrifice and are always here for them as a safe space to get away.”



This holiday season will look different this year for all NEX customers. Given the current environment, the NEX is taking additional steps to ensure customers feel comfortable and safe while shopping for gifts and other necessities. The frequency of deep cleaning in stores will be increased during the holiday season. This cleaning includes regular wiping down of surfaces, door handles, shopping carts and other public areas as prescribed by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, sanitation wipes and / or hand sanitizer will be readily available at cash registers and sneeze shields remain installed at registers for the safety of associates and patrons alike. Everyone inside a NEX location must wear cloth face covering at all times and NEX associates’ temperature will be checked prior to the start of a shift.



NEX customers can also shop anytime on myNavyExchange.com. Customers will find the same deals online as in stores, when available. Shipping is free when using a MILITARY STAR card or for purchases over $49.95.