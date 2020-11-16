As the Raven Flies

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons | U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons | U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division and with Alpha Company, 1st Marine Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command clear a room during an objective raid on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, Nov. 16, 2020. Exercise Raven 21-03 is a pre-deployment unit readiness exercise for Alpha Company, 1st Marine Raider Battalion, Special Operations Command and Bravo Company acted as a partner nation force the Raiders integrated with. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons) see less | View Image Page

In the simulated third-world country of ‘Topaz,' otherwise known as Mississippi, Marines and Sailors of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (V16), 2nd Marine Division took on roles of local militia aiding Critical Skills Operators from Marine Special Operations Company A. Exercise Raven 21-03, a pre-deployment unit readiness exercise, utilized the conventional infantry skills of V16 to evaluate the Marine Raiders’ capabilities to cooperate with an outside entity while still completing their mission sets.



After breaking down in four teams, V16 spread across four different areas of Mississippi, each with a small attachment of Marine Raiders that led training. On the first day, V16 Marines were given their roles; they were directed to act as local military from a country called Topaz, aiding Marine Raiders against a simulated opposing force made up of contracted civilian role-players.



“Exercise Raven is unique because it gives the Raiders the opportunity to conduct full spectrum operations with a joint force as part of our accreditation for deployment,” said Maj. Gabriel Flores, Marine Special Operations Company A commanding officer. “It’s our chance to evaluate and compare ourselves to the rest of the MARSOC formation.”



During the exercise the Marine Raiders taught daily classes on close quarter breaching, detaining, tactical combat casualty care, and exploiting sensitive information from objective areas. This training follows a curriculum that V16 is accustomed to, but went more in depth and provided new approaches and perspectives on standards.



“This training is definitely taking us to the next level,” said Sgt. Joshua Cardenas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. “Even though we’re here to support the Raiders, the things they have taught us are so valuable and are a huge benefit to the unit.”



After the classroom portions of the training, the teams began raid rehearsals. Evaluators supervised each component of the operation, from the action on the ground to the tactical decisions being made back at the tactical operation center. Exercise Raven tested more than Company A’s ability to obtain objectives, but also their skill in areas like administration, logistics and cyber operations.



Upon conclusion of Exercise Raven, V16 enhanced their ability to integrate with other units, employ small units to obtain objectives, and successfully disable terrorist threats from destabilized countries.