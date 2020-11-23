SMP hosts a day of puppy petting and pancake eating

Photo By Lance Cpl. Faith Rose | Single Marines Program (SMP) volunteers serve various breakfast items during the...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Faith Rose | Single Marines Program (SMP) volunteers serve various breakfast items during the Puppies and Pancakes event, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 21, 2020. The event was an opportunity for unaccompanied Marines, who are unable to have pets, to indulge in a buffet style breakfast with a fluffy companion by their side. As one of the SMP’s three foundational pillars- quality of life, volunteering, and recreation, partnering with Okinawa Stray Pet Rescue has been a way to help boost morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Faith Rose) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan -- U.S. Marines, families and puppies gathered around the Single Marine Program center to enjoy a day of puppy petting and pancake eating, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 21.



Unaccompanied Marines are unable to house pets due to barracks policy, therefore, events like Puppies and Pancakes are a chance for Marines to indulge in a buffet style breakfast with a fluffy companion by their side. As one of the SMP’s three foundational pillars- quality of life, volunteering, and recreation, partnering with Okinawa Stray Pet Rescue boost morale for unaccompanied Marines.



“Puppies and Pancakes went really well with lots of attendees,” said Lance Cpl. Kitzia Denise, a participant and the Bravo company SMP representative, and a native from Morristown, Tennessee. “I grew up with a dog and events like this make me, and probably a large portion of Marines, feel more at home.”



The mission statement of the Single Marine Program is to contribute to the improvement of total force readiness, job performance, and retention by supporting the enhancement of quality of life for all single Marines, including unaccompanied Marines.



“OSPR’s goal is to take care of animals and the military community,” said Patricia Rimando, the treasurer for OSPR. “We want to make sure we focus on active duty service members and their families because it is an important community to us, and we want to give back to them.”



According to Rimando, OSPR is funded entirely out of donations and is currently working toward obtaining a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization status. Their mission statement is to provide proper veterinary care and forever homes to all mistreated, abandoned, and lost pets of Okinawa.



With protective measures in place because of COVID-19, the SMP center and volunteers work hard to organize social distancing events and keep the Marines and sailors equipped with different quality of life programs.



“In times of COVID-19 the SMP has tried to keep the spirit of Marines high,” said Denise. “There's a lot of resources the SMP provides to help relieve any stress and worries Marines may have. The center is here for service members because we genuinely care about helping them stay equipped for success and keeping a clear and healthy mind.”



The SMP hosts a range of events from engaging with the community during beach cleanups to movie nights strengthening bonds between Marines. For more information visit https://www.mccsokinawa.com/smp/ or your bases SMP page on Facebook. https://www.mccsokinawa.com/smp/