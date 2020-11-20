Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy supports equipment redeployment by rail for 829th Engineer Company

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Equipment belonging to the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Equipment belonging to the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company (Vertical Construction) is shown on railcars waiting to be unloaded as part of redeployment rail operations Oct. 22, 2020 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The offload included 37 railcars containing 102 pieces of rolling stock and container emptying operations.

    Whether it was moving troops and equipment during World War II or other contingencies, or bringing in or sending out equipment and supplies for a present-day exercise, rail will always be a primary mode of transportation at the installation.

    As rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Fort McCoy Transportation Officer D.J. Eckland with LRC said he welcomes each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability. “Rail is one of our strategic transportation missions, and (rail movements) allow us to exercise our capability,” he said.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

