Photo Essay: Fort McCoy supports equipment redeployment by rail for 829th Engineer Company

Equipment belonging to the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 829th Engineer Company (Vertical Construction) is shown on railcars waiting to be unloaded as part of redeployment rail operations Oct. 22, 2020 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The offload included 37 railcars containing 102 pieces of rolling stock and container emptying operations. Whether it was moving troops and equipment during World War II or other contingencies, or bringing in or sending out equipment and supplies for a present-day exercise, rail will always be a primary mode of transportation at the installation.

As rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Fort McCoy Transportation Officer D.J. Eckland with LRC said he welcomes each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability. “Rail is one of our strategic transportation missions, and (rail movements) allow us to exercise our capability,” he said.



As rail operations continue in the future at the installation, Fort McCoy Transportation Officer D.J. Eckland with LRC said he welcomes each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability. "Rail is one of our strategic transportation missions, and (rail movements) allow us to exercise our capability," he said.



