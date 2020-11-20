Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami Conducts a Change of Command Ceremony

Sunrise, FL – Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami gathered virtually on Nov. 20, 2020 for a change of command ceremony. Cmdr. Sean Foster, who served as NTAG Miami’s executive officer, relieved Cmdr. Donovan Rivera as commanding officer.



Rivera addressed the 300 enlisted and officers of his command and spoke of his gratitude for the Sailors assigned to NTAG Miami.



“It’s impossible for me to acknowledge everyone, but it takes all of you to succeed,” said Rivera. “The numbers alone are impressive but are only a superficial reflection of what has occurred.”



During his speech, Rivera singled out certain individuals for their meritorious commitment to the command, awarding them with spot Navy Marine Corps achievement medals.



The change of command was held at NTAG Miami’s Headquarters in Sunrise, FL and was able to view via livestreaming to Microsoft Teams. Guest speaker, Capt. Katrina Hill, commodore of Navy Recruiting Command Region East, virtually attended the ceremony. She thanked Rivera for his hard work and welcomed Foster as the new commanding officer.



Only a handful of Sailors were physically present, along with both Foster and Rivera’s immediate families. In his closing remarks, Rivera spoke directly to his family.



“I could not have done any of this without the support you have provided me and continue to provide,” Rivera said. “This tour has occurred during a personally challenging time and I can assure you all that anything good I have done has been rooted in the support my own team has provided.”



After Foster assumed command, he remarked on the mission and its ability to change individuals lives for the better, while ensuring the Navy remains the strongest in the world.



“The day to day grind of getting people to join the Navy is extremely hard, especially now,” said Foster. “But at the same time, Navy recruiting is one of the most fulfilling mission I have been a part off and I’m looking forward to the future.”



Replacing Foster as executive officer is Cmdr. Nicole Serrano. She previously served as the assistant operations officer at Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Miami from 2012-2015.



NTAG Miami was originally one of 26 Navy Recruiting Districts within Navy Recruiting Command, having recently transitioned to a new and modernized recruiting model of NTAGs and Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers. NTAG Miami is composed of the best naval officers, enlisted sailors, and civilian personnel operating in a 60,000 square mile territory. NTAG South and Central Florida from Brooksville (50 miles north of Tampa), east to Vero Beach, drawing a line under Orlando and south including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each year, the command accesses approximately 2,000 young men and women into the United States Navy.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 10 Navy Recruiting Districts and 16 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



