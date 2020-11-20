Drawn Back to Service

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs



PITTSBURGH - Operations Specialist 2nd Class John Murray has a passion for recruiting. The Steubenville, Ohio native joined the Navy in 2012 and was assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).



After his initial enlistment, Murray transitioned into the Navy Reserves to become a police officer with the Newport News Police Department in Virginia, in 2016. While working in law enforcement, Murray earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology with the potential goal of transferring to the FBI, but he would eventually come full circle and return to the Navy.



“The opportunity came up for me to actually come back into the Navy,” Murray said. “I went through our RC2AC (Reserve Component to Active Component) program.”



Murray submitted his package through his reserve unit chain of command, and he was selected to come back into active-duty service in 2018. He was stationed at Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Little Creek in Norfolk, Virginia, not far from where he had been working since he got off active duty initially. While Murray was awaiting his next orders, he contacted his detailer and requested to go recruiting.



“That’s something I was always passionate about being able to do,” said Murray. “I really wanted to put myself in a position to get some good quality men and women in uniform to be able to serve their country to the best of their ability. I’m a firm believer the Navy is the best thing that the world has to offer. I'm a living testament to that due to the fact that I already had a career prior to me coming back in with law enforcement. There is just something about the Navy that drew me back in.”



Murray is now stationed in Washington, Pennsylvania, where he earned recognition as Junior Sailor of the Quarter and is actively involved in the Navy Pittsburgh color guard team.



“The Navy is something I always wanted to do,” said Murray. “During my first four years I was able to travel to many different countries, experience some amazing things, and work with a lot of different people from many different walks of life. The Navy instilled that maturity in me to be able to achieve the task set at hand.”



During Murray’s time as a police officer, he applied the Navy core values to help him excel on the job, but there was still a desire for him to continue to serve his country again through the military.



“When the opportunity presented itself with the RC2AC program, I was firing on all cylinders ready to go back in,” said Murray. “The training and the ability to be a problem solver on a personal level in law enforcement, I brought that mindset with me back into the Navy. I felt as if it was my civil duty to come back into the Navy. I thought what better way to give back to the Navy and everything they've done for me than to go recruiting. I want to put the best possible men and women in the world into the world’s finest Navy.”



Murray attributes his success to those who have supported him during his military and law enforcement careers.



“I believe this is a team effort,” said Murray. “My success is not my success all my own. I owe it to people at this command that have given their unconditional support. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh’s chain of command is the main contributing factor to my success.”



