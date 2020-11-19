Army & Air Force Exchange Service Expands Return Policy for Holidays

Courtesy Photo | Under the Exchange's extended return policy, shoppers have until Jan. 31 to return any...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Under the Exchange's extended return policy, shoppers have until Jan. 31 to return any items purchased in store or at ShopMyExchange.com through Dec. 24. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers will have greater flexibility in making returns during a busy time of year as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its return policy for the holiday season.



Under the extended policy, shoppers have until Jan. 31 to return any items purchased in store or at ShopMyExchange.com from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24.



“It’s hard to please everyone on your list,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s extended return policy goes the extra mile to make sure everyone gets the perfect gift this year.”



The extended return policy also applies to honorably discharged Veterans who made their purchases at ShopMyExchange.com as well as Veterans with service-connected disabilities shopping in stores.



The Exchange’s regular return policy allows returns from 15 to 90 days after the purchase with a receipt, depending on the item. If an item’s regular return window extends past Jan. 31, that date will be honored.



Some exclusions apply. For more information, military shoppers can check with their local Exchange or call 1-800-527-2345 for online returns.



Facebook-friendly version: The Exchange offers military families extended time to return holiday gifts through Jan. 31 with a sales receipt if they were bought between Nov. 1 through Dec. 24. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1zv.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Loyd Brumfield, 214-312-6514 or brumfieldl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange