Oklahoma youth enjoy Pine Creek controlled hunt

Photo By Stacey Reese | Keagan Westlake was one of the lucky hunters to take home a deer during this year's youth hunt held at Pine Creek Lake in Southeastern OK. Youth hunters and their hunting partners took part in the annual youth hunt at Tulsa District Corps of Engineer's Pine Creek lake Nov 13-15. The annual hunt is held in partnership with Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, giving hunters a chance to participate in a controlled hunt while helping USACE and ODWC manage the local deer herds on the project in conjunction with their wildlife management plan. Hunters and their families practiced social distancing while enjoying their time outdoors.

Staff from Tulsa District’s Pine Creek Lake Office held their annual youth deer hunt at Pine Creek Cove recreation area in partnership with Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Nov 13-15.

Friday began with a safety orientation by Terry Stewart, ODWC wildlife biologist. Stewart, who has managed this hunt since 2001 emphasized the importance of gun safety and wearing their hunter orange.

“The hunt allows USACE staff to manage deer herds on the project” said Justin Anderson, Pine Creek Lake natural resource specialist.

Staff from USACE and ODWC survey the deer population throughout the year to ensure wildlife management objectives for the land are met.

The collected data is used in conjunction with proven formulas for estimating the local deer population and their health. This data determines what actions should be taken to improve herd health and quality.

“The staff works to ensure a good doe to buck ration in the area, strengthening premium deer growth and production” said Anderson.

Lake office staff donated the food for hunters and their chaperons. All meals were provided for the hunters as well as those accompanying them. Hunters camped in the park, allowing them ease of access to their hunting spots for the entire weekend.

Staff set up hunting blinds in areas where deer had been sighted prior to the hunter’s arrival. Helping ensure a good chance they would take a quality deer away from the event.

“The youth hunters were able to enjoy a weekend hunt without the pressure of a self-guided hunt” said Corey Claborn, Pine Creek Lake assistant manager who has been involved in every hunt held at Pine Creek since they started in 1997.

Claborn’s involvement with the hunt has given him the chance to see many children have an amazing hunt and take away a love of hunting and the outdoors they might not otherwise be able to enjoy.

A total of six deer were taken in conjunction with the hunt