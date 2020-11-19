Exchange Highlighting Safety and Savings during Holiday Shopping Season

Photo By Marisa Conner | Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has pivoted to...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has pivoted to providing safe, sanitized and secure shopping through evolving circumstances. This holiday season, the Exchange has also transformed its typical operations to allow service members and their families to still enjoy special deals and savings while staying safe. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Holiday to-do list: find the perfect gifts, look for great savings and stay safe. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping the military community do all three this holiday shopping season.



Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Exchange has pivoted to providing safe, sanitized and secure shopping through evolving circumstances. This holiday season, the Exchange has also transformed its typical operations to allow service members and their families to still enjoy special deals and savings while staying safe.



“In-store or online, Exchange shoppers are encouraged to shop or ship early as our team leverages all possible merchandise sources to ensure service members and their families can get everything on their holiday lists while staying safe,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Protecting the force this holiday season is our No. 1 priority.”



During Black Friday weekend, store capacity will be limited and safe distancing enforced. The Exchange’s “Take-A-Ticket” program helps reduce crowds seeking hot items. Shoppers can get a ticket to claim doorbusters like TVs, tablets and cameras with a specific time to come to the store to buy the product. This will eliminate long lines and crowds. (Shoppers should visit their local Exchange’s social media page or contact the store directly for specific information.)



The Exchange also offers contactless shopping with buy online pick-up in store or curbside service. Shoppers who visit ShopMyExchange.com will find the same military-exclusive pricing and tax-free savings as well. Shoppers can check out sales online via the weekly sales flyers at ShopMyExchange.com.



The Exchange’s focus remains on protecting the force with enhanced sanitization measures such as acrylic shields at points of sale, associates disinfecting customer service and sales points multiple times daily, signage and floor decals reminding shoppers to wear face coverings and maintain a safe distance and keeping restaurants open for carry-out service where dine-in service is unavailable.



This is the first holiday shopping season since the Exchange welcomed back 4.1 million disabled Veterans and certain caregivers to in-store shopping privileges on Jan. 1, 2020. All honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop the Exchange online tax-free for life at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can learn more by visiting https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



“Now more than ever, the Exchange is family serving family,” Osby said. “We are steadfast in our commitment to provide Warfighters, past, present and future, a safe, secure and sanitized shopping experience.”



