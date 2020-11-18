NEX Offers Easy Holiday Shopping with new Buy Online and Pick Up in Store Program

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) rolled out its new buy online, pick up in...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) rolled out its new buy online, pick up in store program at several NEX locations Nov 5. The Pick/Up Program currently allows authorized customers to order over 200 items perfect for gift giving this holiday season on myNavyExchange.com/PickUp and pick it up inside their local NEX store. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) rolled out its new buy online, pick up in store program at several NEX locations Nov 5. The Pick/Up Program currently allows authorized customers to order over 200 items perfect for gift giving this holiday season on myNavyExchange.com/PickUp and pick it up inside their local NEX store.



“More and more customers are looking for the convenience, ease and safety of shopping from home, but don’t mind picking up their merchandise inside a store,” said Roshella Ricker, NEXCOM’s Director, E-Commerce, Merchandising & Marketing Strategy. “Our Pick/Up Program is our latest initiative to allow customers to shop the way they are most comfortable, either in person or online.”



Currently, customers can purchase a variety of holiday gifts including items for the home, tools, toys, computers, wearable technology, personal care items, jewelry, handbags and apparel. Throughout the holiday season, more items will be added. There is no minimum purchase or surcharge for using the Pick/Up Program.



To use the Pick/Up Program, shop myNavyExchange.com and look for items eligible for in-store pickup. After adding the item(s) to the shopping cart, select which store to pick up the items from and then pay and place the order. The customer will receive an email confirmation once the order has been received and another when it is ready to be picked up. Once the order is ready, head to the NEX with the email confirmation and CAC card, feel free to park in a reserved Pick/Up parking space and follow the signs in to the store to the customer service desk or other designated pick up area. Customers won’t be charged for the merchandise until it is picked up from the NEX.



“While we strive to have orders available as soon as possible, during the holiday season, we are promising orders to be ready for pick up within 48 hours,” said Ricker. “However, as we continue to enhance the program, our ultimate is to have the order ready in two hours as we continue to expand the offering online. This program is ideal for the customer who works on base and can pick up the order on the way home.”



The Pick/Up Program is currently available at NEX Norfolk, NEX Oceana and NEX Little Creek – Ft. Story, Va.; NEX Pearl Harbor; NEX San Diego; NEX Bethesda, Md.; and NEX Jacksonville and Pensacola, Fla.



In 2021, the Pick/Up Program will be rolled out to other NEX locations, including overseas stores, as well as expand the items available for purchase. Some products that will be eligible for purchase once the program is expanded include cleaning supplies, baby items including diapers, formula and wipes, personal and beauty care, health essentials, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.



NEXCOM also offers a secondary program to help with holiday shopping called the Drive/Up Program. This separate program allows customers to order merchandise online for curbside delivery at their local NEX. Customers can order products online and a NEX associate will deliver the order to the customer’s vehicle upon arrival.