MILITARY STAR Shoppers Can Budget for Large Purchases with Pay Your Way Plans

DALLAS – As the holidays approach, MILITARY STAR® cardholders have a budget-friendly way to get through their shopping lists with Pay Your Way.



A financing program that provides fixed monthly payments at a reduced, fixed annual percentage rate of 9.99%, Pay Your Way offers three plans:



• 36 months for purchases from $300 to $499.99

• 36 months or 48 months for purchases from $500-$999.99

• 36 months, 48 months or 60 months for purchases greater than $1,000



“Pay Your Way makes holiday budgeting easier,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “The plans allow for more flexibility when it’s time to pick up the perfect holiday gifts for family, friends or even yourself.”



Pay Your Way is available at Army & Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps exchange main stores, as well as ShopMyExchange.com. Express and fuel locations are excluded. Shoppers can use multiple Pay Your Way plans (based on available credit).



Veterans with service-connected disabilities can use Pay Your Way as they mark their first holiday shopping season with expanded in-store exchange shopping benefits. Pay Your Way is also available to Veterans who have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong exchange benefit at ShopMyExchange.com.



Cardholders can estimate monthly payments on qualifying Pay Your Way purchases using the calculator at MyECP.com/Calculator (accessible through QR codes located on signage throughout exchange stores).



Shoppers earn 2% in rewards on qualifying Pay Your Way purchases. MILITARY STAR® cardholders earn $20 rewards cards for every 2,000 points credited to their account.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service through the Exchange Credit Program and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



About MILITARY STAR: The MILITARY STAR® card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries—no matter where they serve.



Benefits of the card include the lowest flat-rate APR among store cards (10.24%); no annual, late or over-limit fees; and a 10% discount on first day’s purchases for new accounts. For more benefits, see MyECP.com.



About the Exchange: Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



