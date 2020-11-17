NEX Locations Once Again Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Courtesy Photo | Once again this year, NEX locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, so...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Once again this year, NEX locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, so customers as well as NEX associates can spend the day with loved ones. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Once again this year, NEX locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, so customers as well as NEX associates can spend the day with loved ones.



“Our NEX locations are going the extra nautical mile to support our customers and their families this holiday season,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). “We know this holiday season will look vastly different and families won’t be gathering together as they have in years past. The health and safety of our customers and associates are our #1 priories. To that end, we have implemented several measures so our customers can shop smarter and safer this year.”



To lessen crowds in stores, one-day sales have been replaced with three-day sales to give customers more time to shop. At some larger NEX locations, specific time slots for senior and high risk customers are being offered as well as after-hours “By Appointment” shopping for those who would prefer to limit interaction even further. In addition, several NEX locations offer a Drive/Up curbside delivery program.



To further protect the health of its customers, NEX locations continue to clean high traffic areas including regularly wiping down surfaces, door handles, shopping carts and other public areas as prescribed by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and sneeze shields remain in place at cash registers. Sanitation wipes and / or hand sanitizer will be available at cash registers. There will be a strict occupancy limit in stores as well as a limit to the number of customers allowed in the checkout line during peak shopping days. Finally, everyone inside a NEX location must wear cloth face covering and social distance at all times.



For those who prefer to shop from home, myNavyExchange.com will offer the same great deals as NEX stores, when possible and available. Shipping is free when using a MILITARY STAR card or for purchases over $49.95.



“We’ve also worked hard to still bring you the holiday spirit you’ve come to expect from your NEX,” said Bianchi. “This holiday season we will be hosting virtual events including cooking events, concerts, ‘meet and greets’ and more. Kids will also be able to ‘visit’ the North Pole to visit Santa Claus!”



More information on the NEX’s Navy Blue Holiday season and safety measures can be found at myNavyExchange.com/WeBelieve.