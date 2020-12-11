Raider Brigade returns to the Republic of Korea

Photo By Spc. William Griffen | Col. Trent Upton (right), commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team...... read more read more Photo By Spc. William Griffen | Col. Trent Upton (right), commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Raider”, 3rd Infantry Division, gives a “fist bump” to Col. Thomas Smith, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Dagger”, 1st Infantry Division, during the Transfer of Authority (TOA) ceremony on Nov. 12th, 2020, Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea. The congratulatory gesture between the two commanders signified the successful hand over between the two brigades, both of whom hail from two of the longest serving divisions in the U.S. Army. The TOA ceremony marked the official transition from Dagger to Raider as the 9th rotational armored brigade on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero) see less | View Image Page

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division assumed responsibility as the rotational armored brigade combat team in Korea during a transfer of authority (TOA) ceremony on Thursday 12 November.



Soldiers from the "Raider" Brigade began arriving here in October to begin their nine-month rotation. Raider Soldiers replace the Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team "Dagger," 1st Infantry Division.



This day presented a unique occasion; representatives of the three longest-serving divisions taking the field together. The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Infantry Divisions are all historical divisions that have fought and served together for over one hundred years.



Hosted by Maj. Gen. Steve Gilland, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD) commander, the TOA ceremony was the final step in the month-long transition between the two brigades.



"As we say farewell to the Dagger Brigade, we welcome the Raider Brigade,” said Gilland. “Raider [Brigade] is back for the second time in 5 years, their second time in the Korean theater of operations is pretty significant and I look forward to seeing them in action.”



The deployment marks a historic return of 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) Soldiers to the Republic of Korea. This is the second time that Soldiers bearing the 3ID patch have served as a rotational unit in the Republic of Korea since fighting throughout the Korean War. During the war, 3ID had 13 Medal of Honor recipients, received eight Battle Stars, and were awarded The Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. The 7th Infantry Regiment of 3ID recorded more combat time than any other infantry unit in Korea.



"Today’s ceremony signifies the transition of the Raider Brigade from our mission preparation actions over the last year-plus, to embarking on our mission to deter aggression and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula,” said Col. Trent Upton, 1ABCT, 3ID commander. “Today’s ceremony also carries a special significance for me. It seems like yesterday when 2LT Upton started his career, right here at Camp Hovey, in a place that feels much like home.”



The Raider Brigade has a storied history including four deployments to Iraq and most recently a deployment to Europe in 2015 as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. While this is not a new mission for the Raider Brigade and 3ID, it is the Army's sixth such rotation to the Republic of Korea. The rotations began in 2015 after the 2nd Infantry Division's last organic combat brigade, the Iron Brigade, was deactivated.



"The uniform we wear, be it our own or those of our ROK teammates, represents two things,” said Upton. “First, it represents the combined resolve of our alliance. Second, it represents hope for peace, as we go together.”