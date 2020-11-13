in the spotlight

Theresa Green, a civilian working for Naval Air Station Sigonella’s Children and Youth Services program as an operational clerk, has been a part of the military her whole life. She grew up with a father who was active duty in the Air Force for 30 years and married her husband who is also in the Air Force, Green has moved around the world and held an array of different jobs along the way.



Some of her previous jobs have been as geographically and professionally diverse as working as an Operational Clerk at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska and working with a medical group as the unit safety rep in Turkey.



As the ops clerk at School Age Care (SAC) with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) since November of 2018, Green registers patrons, answers phone calls, and keeps accountability of the children enrolled at SAC, along with myriad other tasks that come up on a daily basis.



SAC is an MWR program for children from kindergarten to 12 years of age, and it provides care before and after school. The goal is to introduce children to wholesome activities, like art, and to Sicily's beautiful outdoors with field trips.



Green wasn’t originally looking for a job with the CYP. “I came to sign up my kids for SAC and the woman who was working as the ops clerk before me was leaving,” she said. “We got onto the topic of me doing this job at a CDC in Alaska, and she said she was leaving soon and that I should go apply. The rest is history!”



Green has made such a positive impact on the SAC working environment that her co-workers have many good things to say about her.



“Theresa’s magnetic personality and passion for her job allows her to take customer service to the next level,” said Fleet Readiness Director Courtney Silvestre. “She is an absolute pleasure to have on our team and her tremendous spirit is recognized and appreciated by her co-workers, our parents and the children.”



Green feels the same way about her colleagues at SAC. “Honestly, we have one of the best working environments ever,” she said. “I don't want to leave. Everyone gets along and everybody enjoys being around each other.”



Although 2020 presented many difficulties for child care centers, Green has helped NAS Sigonella rise to the challenge. “During this pandemic, Theresa is always making sure that our parents are up to date and have everything they need to utilize our programs and also for them to feel safe and comfortable about leaving their children with us,” said MWR Child Youth Program (CYP) Director Lee Papa. “She anticipates the needs of others and is a true asset to our program.”



Although her job involves a lot of paperwork, Green doesn't always stay behind the desk at a computer. She likes to help as much as she can, even if it’s not in the realm of her specific job duties.



“Theresa goes above and beyond her job duties as an operational clerk,” said MWR CYP Youth Director, Adam D’Amico. “She is a team player and assists wherever needed. Not only does she assist the parents each day, but she also has a close relationship with all the youth in the facility.”



Her hobbies outside of work include traveling, reading, visiting the beach and playing animal crossing. She enjoys any genre of book and her favorite beach in Sicily is Cassibile due to it being convenient and kid friendly.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2020 Date Posted: 11.16.2020 07:58 Story ID: 383072 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In the Spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.