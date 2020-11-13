Meet the New Sigonella Carabinieri Commander

While driving around Naval Air Station Sigonella, it is hard to miss the blue cars with the white letters spelling out “Carabinieri” across the sides. For many Americans, though, the Carabinieri may seem a little mysterious.



The Carabinieri were originally the king’s guards and were established in July 13, 1814 by royal warrant from king of Sardinia, Vittorio Emanuel I. What most Americans may not know is that the Carabinieri provide a dual function as both an armed force and a police force.



“We are part of the four armed forces in Italy; Army, Navy, Air Force and Carabinieri,” remarked newly appointed Commander of the Carabineri’s Sigonella Company, Maj. Corrado Nicastro. “Here, our main job is to support the Italian Air Force and provide physical security to the installations which we share with the Italian Air Force and American security.”



Nicastro joined as the Carabinieri at the age of 24 as an enlisted member. Working his way through the enlisted ranks, he then commissioned as a Lieutenant 2nd Class in 2004. For the past seven years he has been handling homicide and organized crime cases.



“I’ve always been fascinated by the military life and enjoyed the idea of being a policeman,” remarked Nicastro on why he decided to join the Carabinieri.



Nicastro took charge on Sept. 9th of this year, and has taken the time to go on daytime and nighttime patrols with his personnel to help familiarize himself with the bases, facilities and personnel under his command.



For Nicastro it is important to take the time to learn what his personnel do on a daily basis. “Thanks to my past as enlisted, I think my leadership style is that when I give an order, it is important to know what I am ordering my people to do,” explains Nicastro.



According to Nicastro, it is important to keep in mind that the Carabinieri are everywhere. Every little town has a Carabinieri station, which is not the same for the police, which are found in larger centers.



The purpose of Carabinieri is crime prevention, and to that end, the Carabinieri’s primary function is to build reciprocal trust between themselves and members of the public.



“I feel rewarded by the fact that I can guarantee the serenity, safety and security of people,” added Nicastro. “So when people trust me and are confident that they are protected and they tell me they feel safe, this to me is my best achievement.”



When the Carabinieri pull someone over, it is important to follow all their directions. Make sure to present your Italian driver’s license, military identification, car registration and insurance. For assistance with translating to ensure no misunderstandings, the security liaison division is available 24/7 to assist with translation needs. During normal working hours you can call 095-86-2795/624-2795, or for after-hours assistance, call +39-335-841-2014.



“I feel very honored to be here and am very fascinated by the military around me,” said Nicastro. “We are always available here to help. You know it happens sometimes, Americans get robbed or their cars broken into, but they can come here to report it. Our doors are always open and we are always prepared for the American community to come here and ask for help.”

