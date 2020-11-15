JTF-Bravo aviation assistance concludes

After almost two weeks of disaster relief missions, personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo culminate rescue and aviation assistance operations in areas affected by Hurricane Eta in Panama, Guatemala and Honduras.



“Joint Task Force-Bravo is proud to have worked along-side our partners during this challenging time in support of rescue operations for those affected by this devastating storm,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Bock, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment commander.



In close coordination with host nation government rescue teams and forces, JTF-Bravo was able to support 136 missions, assist in the rescue of 289 citizens and the transportation of approximately 378 thousand pounds of life-saving supplies. The team also transported 85 emergency responders to areas stranded by the passing of the storm.



The teams are set to return to Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras to coordinate a ready posture in anticipation of tropical storm Iota threatening the region.



“With a second storm coming, it’s important for our teams to return to base, so we can regroup and better posture to rapidly deploy when the call comes,” said Col John D. Litchfield, JTF-B commander. “It will always be our goal to save as many lives as we can, and returning to home station now, puts us in a better position to do that.”



JTF-Bravo engages in bilateral and multinational engagements with Central American partners to prepare U.S. military forces as well as those of the host nation to face disasters and emergencies together. The 1-228 trains frequently both on base and throughout Central America and have the capacity to integrate with partner nation forces for a rapid, combined and unified response.



For more information, please contact U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel N. Salpietra at rachel.n.salpietra.mil@mail.mil.

