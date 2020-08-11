JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Panama

Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo partnered with SINAPROC to deliver urgent-live saving supplies of water and 10,000 pounds of food, Nov.7, 2020, to a community in Panama that had been isolated for 96 hours after the effects of Hurricane Eta. Our 1-228 Aviation Regiment has the capability to provide aviation support and conduct medical evacuation operations throughout Central America. (Courtesy photo)

