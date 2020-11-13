Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V CORPS DEPUTY COMMANDER PAYS VISIT TO ELBLAG

    ELBLAG, POLAND

    11.13.2020

    Story by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Polish Army MGEN Krzysztof Motacki, Commander, Multinational Division North East (MND-NE), provided an overview of MND-NE structure and its mission to McKenrick. They also exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation to ensure stability and security in Poland and the Baltic Sea region.

    "Our division has a strong relationship with the U.S. Army. Our eFP Battlegroup Poland, which as part of the enhanced NATO Forward Presence is stationed in Bemowo Piskie and has been cooperating with the 15th Giżycko Mechanized Brigade from the very beginning, is currently led by 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Vilseck. The soldiers of the battlegroup also trained with the soldiers of the U.S. rotational combat aviation brigade here in Poland," - Motacki said. "Our goal as V Corps settles into their role is to foster a deeper and closer relationship with the Operation Atlantic Resolve Rotational Division Headquarters, currently being filled by the 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas."

    V Corps activated Oct. 16 and will have a forward presence located in Poznan, Poland. The forward headquarters primary mission will be to conduct operational planning, mission command oversight of rotational forces in Europe and provide additional support to allies and partners in the region.

    "U.S. Forces here along the eastern flank of NATO only help to strengthen our NATO deterrence efforts," Motacki concluded.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.15.2020 08:25
    Location: ELBLAG, PL 
    NATO
    Polish Army
    V Corps
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Eastern Flank
    Enhanced Forward Presence

