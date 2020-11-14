USS Ronald Reagan Returns to Yokosuka Homeport

The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), returned to Yokosuka, Nov. 14, following a six-month Indo-Pacific deployment.



Ronald Reagan transited nearly 60,000 miles as embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 flew more than 20,000 flight hours during a deployment that included exercises and operations with allies and partners across the region.



“Ronald Reagan’s flexible presence is a key element in helping assure our regional allies and partners that the United States remains committed to ensuring freedom of the seas,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of Ronald Reagan. “From the international dateline to the Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea, and everywhere in between, on board Ronald Reagan we seek to preserve ‘peace through strength,’ and remain ready to answer the call.”



While deployed the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group conducted trilateral integrated operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy, flight operations in the Indian Ocean for the first time in more than four years, dual-carrier operations with the USS Nimitz (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group, exercises Valiant Shield and Keen Sword, as well as, Expeditionary Strike Force operations with USS America (LHA 6).



In port, Ronald Reagan will continue to provide forward presence and the crew will maintain a high level of training and warfighting proficiency. Ronald Reagan will be postured and ready to respond to regional contingencies.



As Ronald Reagan returned to its forward-deployed base, Sailors manned the rails in dress blue uniforms, following more than 60 COVID-free-days at sea since last visiting Yokosuka in September. The crew disembarked the ship in a controlled, socially-distanced manner, eager to see their families.



"The USS Ronald Reagan family is excited to be home and realize how special each Sailor’s reunion with their family and friends will be,” Goldhammer said. “This year’s homecoming may look a little different, but with everybody’s cooperation and patience on base and within the local community, our homecoming is just as special as any other year.”



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

