Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Destroyer Squadron 23 Holds Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Casey S Scoular 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 13, 2020) – Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23) held a change of command aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) Friday, Nov. 13.

    In a ceremony with minimal attendance, DESRON 23 bid farewell to Capt. Jeffrey Heames and welcomed Capt. Steven McDowell as the new DESRON commodore.

    “Captain Heames I commend you on a remarkable tour leading DESRON 23 across four different areas of responsibility simultaneously during unprecedented times,” said Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, who presided over the ceremony. “Through the Carrier Strike Group 9 core tenants of training, teamwork, and trust you successfully led a group of warfighters and enabled Team Fury to execute our nation’s tasking across the globe.”

    Heames, a native of Sierra Vista, Ariz., assumed command of DESRON 23 in October 2019 and is going on to serve as Commander, Surface Development Squadron One.

    “Captain McDowell, Team Fury welcomes you and I look forward to watching you lead DESRON 23 as we embark on this next chapter of Carrier Strike Group Nine’s history,” said Verissimo.

    McDowell, a native of Millbrook, N.Y., fleeted up from his position as deputy commodore, DESRON 23.

    “It was my honor to serve with you as deputy commodore,” said McDowell. “To the DESRON team, you have my trust, you have my confidence, and I look forward to sustaining DESRON 23 as the best squadron on the waterfront.”

    For more news from USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), visit www.navy.mil/local/cvn71/ or for more news from DESRON 23, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/cds23/Pages/default.aspx

    --30--

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 20:31
    Story ID: 383027
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Destroyer Squadron 23 Holds Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Carrier Strike Group 9
    DESRON 23
    Destroyer Squadron 23
    CSG 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT