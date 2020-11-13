Destroyer Squadron 23 Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 13, 2020) – Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23) held a change of command aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) Friday, Nov. 13.



In a ceremony with minimal attendance, DESRON 23 bid farewell to Capt. Jeffrey Heames and welcomed Capt. Steven McDowell as the new DESRON commodore.



“Captain Heames I commend you on a remarkable tour leading DESRON 23 across four different areas of responsibility simultaneously during unprecedented times,” said Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, who presided over the ceremony. “Through the Carrier Strike Group 9 core tenants of training, teamwork, and trust you successfully led a group of warfighters and enabled Team Fury to execute our nation’s tasking across the globe.”



Heames, a native of Sierra Vista, Ariz., assumed command of DESRON 23 in October 2019 and is going on to serve as Commander, Surface Development Squadron One.



“Captain McDowell, Team Fury welcomes you and I look forward to watching you lead DESRON 23 as we embark on this next chapter of Carrier Strike Group Nine’s history,” said Verissimo.



McDowell, a native of Millbrook, N.Y., fleeted up from his position as deputy commodore, DESRON 23.



“It was my honor to serve with you as deputy commodore,” said McDowell. “To the DESRON team, you have my trust, you have my confidence, and I look forward to sustaining DESRON 23 as the best squadron on the waterfront.”



