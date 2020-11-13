Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Coronado Change of Command

    Photo By Lt.j.g. Peter Baldwin | 201113-N-DL010-0776 SAN DIEGO (November 13, 2020) – The official party stands at...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Story by Lt.j.g. Peter Baldwin 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    SAN DIEGO (November 13, 2020) – Cmdr. Dustin Lonero relieved Cmdr. James Davenport as commanding officer of USS Coronado (LCS 4) during a pierside change of command ceremony aboard USS Coronado at Naval Base San Diego, November 13.

    A native of Bethalto, Illinois, Davenport served as chief staff officer at Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One before assuming command of Coronado in May 2019. As commanding officer, Davenport led Coronado through an out-of-area designated ship repair availability in Portland, Oregon and multiple ship-wide certification events in San Diego.

    “I have been honored and privileged to have been in command of the toughest Sailors in our Navy,” said Davenport. “We displayed true tenacity under challenging circumstances to bring the ship back to life following her maintenance availability. Through the crew’s tremendous efforts, we’ve shown the fleet that Coronado is ready as a mission-capable asset.”

    Davenport’s next assignment is commanding officer of USS Independence (LCS 2) in San Diego.

    Lonero, a native of San Jose, California, recently served as the commanding officer of USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) before assuming command of Coronado.

    “I could not be more proud to serve as Coronado’s next commanding officer,” said Lonero. “Coronado’s crew has an outstanding reputation and I’m excited to lead this crew to maintain mission readiness and warfighting excellence."

    LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatant ships designed to operate in the littoral regions, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative mine hunting, sonar, and surface engagement technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 17:48
    Story ID: 383023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, USS Coronado Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base San Diego
    littoral combat ship
    LCS
    change of command
    LCS 4
    USS Coronado
    Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One

