Army & Air Force Exchange Service Continues Serving Veterans for Life

DALLAS – U.S. military Veterans are Veterans for Life—and they are part of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service family for life, too.



Since 2017, all honorably discharged Veterans have been able to shop the Exchange online tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com.



This year also marks the first holiday shopping season since the Exchange welcomed more than 4.1 million disabled Veterans and certain caregivers back to their in-store shopping benefit on Jan. 1, 2020.



“The Exchange is committed to serving our heroes, during their service and after,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’s an honor to offer Veterans savings throughout the holiday shopping season.”



The Exchange has made providing a safe, sanitized and secure shopping experience its No. 1 priority through the COVID-19 pandemic. Those shopping in stores will see safety measures throughout, including acrylic shields at checkout, floor decals to ensure physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, signs requiring face coverings while in stores and more. Contactless shopping is available with Exchange curbside pickup.



By shopping the Exchange, Veterans also help those who wear the uniform today. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including though a dividend to Quality-of-Life programs such as Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more.



For more information on shopping the Exchange, Veterans can visit https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



