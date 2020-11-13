In the darkness, Defenders train to be ready

Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | A member of the 633rd Security Forces Squadron enters a room during a Military...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | A member of the 633rd Security Forces Squadron enters a room during a Military Operations on Urban Terrain field training exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sep. 24, 2020. The 633rd SFS tailors FTXs like this one to help its defenders go above and beyond Air Force standards and prepare for any worst case scenario Defenders may encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock) see less | View Image Page

As the sun sets behind the tree line, darkness consumes the training ground and takes with it the sights and sounds many are accustomed to during the day. The roar of the nighttime insects fills the air and creates an almost deafening sound as one tries to get their bearings. The rustle of footsteps can barely be heard over the insects, creating an uneasy feeling that someone is there, even though they cannot be seen.



Suddenly, gunfire rings out against enemy combatants as 633rd Security Forces Squadron Defenders maneuver in the darkness and work to achieve their objective. Although this is only training, the feel of this field training exercise carries the weight of simulated real-world scenarios. Members of the 633rd SFS used this field training exercise to practice their nighttime Military Operations on Urban Terrain at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



With COVID regulations and restrictions in place, members of the 633rd SFS, like other jobs, have had to adapt and carry out their normal everyday functions.



“Although COVID contingencies have caused significant changes in daily operations, the defenders of the 633rd SFS are required to defend the base, conduct law enforcement operations, and support higher headquarters deployment taskings,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jesse Powers, 633rd SFS operations officer. “We focus on FTXs to ensure our defenders are as lethal and ready as possible to carry out each of these enduring mission sets.”



During this training, Defenders were able to apply several skills they might not have the opportunity to practice during their daily routine at JBLE. Defenders were able to hone their breaching techniques, communication within the participating squads, and their actions upon enemy contact.



“Ultimately, our FTXs prepare defenders for the unknown,” Powers said. “As first responders and air base ground defense professionals, our defenders need to be prepared for anything; therefore, we tailor training objectives to exceed Air Force standards in worst case scenarios.”



During this exercise, the 633rd SFS simulated the scenario of recovering a downed drone that had broken apart in enemy territory. Defenders had to break up into squads and systematically move from building to building, clearing all sections and recovering the downed drone. Simultaneously, Defenders would come under fire from simulated enemy combatants which required them to think on their feet and ensure the safety of each member while continuously pushing to accomplish their mission.



Airmen were not the only ones to benefit from the field training exercise at JBLE. NCOs were also able to use their past knowledge and experiences to help train younger Airmen and develop their skills.



“I tell the team on a daily basis, the time we have now is critical so we can help each other grow to be lethal because when the call is made for us to deploy, that’s not the time to train,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lidia Iyassu, 633rd SFS commander. “The event also provided our NCOs a venue to mentor and identify the strengths and weaknesses of their teammates so they can collectively work on them together.”



While training to improve the capabilities of Defenders is of the utmost importance, the 633rd SFS made sure not to put the health of its Defenders in jeopardy because of the dangers presented by COVID.



“In accordance with CDC and local guidelines, our Defenders are social distancing and wearing face masks throughout training,” Powers said. “Additionally, the 633rd SFS has implemented a rigorous sanitization schedule for weapons, posts, and personnel which includes regularly using hand sanitizer, spraying down equipment with disinfectant, and the use of gloves with common weapons cleaning equipment.”



Normally, the 633rd SFS conducts FTXs such as this one at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, using the location to fully immerse its members in training. However, because of restrictions put in place due to COVID, the 633rd SFS needed to adjust training to help and keep its members safe by minimizing outside exposure.



“COVID 19 has limited Quantico Range Control operations,” Powers said. “Therefore we decided to train locally to avoid travel in a COVID environment and meet mission training requirements under COVID constraints.”



It's easy to understand why members of the 633rd SFS are concerned about training while daily life seems to be dictated by navigating COVID threats. The answer to those questions is simple. The dangers facing our Defenders are not decreasing during COVID so Defenders simply cannot afford to relax their training.



“A message I would love to share with the community is that our job is to protect and serve,” Iyassu said. “You can count on the professional Defenders to be the first on scene to help with any situation, guard our nation’s critical assets and will always be on the watch. The 633 Security Forces Squadron ‘The Gryphons’ will always be battle ready!”



As long as threats against JBLE are a reality, members of the 633rd SFS will continue to train and be ready to defend at a moment’s notice.