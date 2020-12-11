Change of Command Ceremony Held aboard USS Paul Hamilton



By Lt. j.g. W. Kirk Wolff, USN



Cmdr. Keith Turner relieved Cmdr. Mark Lawrence as commanding officer of USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a change of command ceremony held aboard the ship at Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 12.



Lawrence served as commanding officer since June 2019. During his command, his crew completed a record-length deployment with 255 days away from its homeport. Paul Hamilton also earned multiple awards for operational excellence under his leadership.



“What we have achieved together as a crew is unprecedented,” said Lawrence. “We exceeded every standard, and did so despite the most challenging of circumstances. You each have shown the will to fight that our Nation demands of its Sailors, and I thank you.”



Lawrence’s next assignment is U.S. 6th Fleet.



Turner most recently served as the director of training for the Afloat Training Group in Norfolk, Va.



“I am humbled to serve as your commanding officer, and I can’t wait to get started," said Turner.



Turner’s past sea assignments include executive officer aboard USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) weapons officer and combat systems officer, and as strike officer for Carrier Strike Group Two.



Ashore, Turner served as flag aide to Rear Adm. Arthur Johnson and Rear Adm. Brian Prindle at the Naval Safety Center, as well as a tour at the Navy Warfare Development Command’s experimentation directorate, where he led electromagnetic maneuver warfare (EMW) focused war games.



Paul Hamilton is homeported in San Diego, and is the tenth Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. Her mission areas include ballistic missile defense and cyber, anti-air, surface, and subsurface warfare.



For more information on USS Paul Hamilton, please visit: https://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/ddg60/Pages/default.aspx



Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/USSPaulHamilton

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2020 Date Posted: 11.12.2020 19:31 Story ID: 382918 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command Ceremony Held aboard USS Paul Hamilton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.