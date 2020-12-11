Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony Held aboard USS Paul Hamilton

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Change of Command Ceremony Held aboard USS Paul Hamilton

    By Lt. j.g. W. Kirk Wolff, USN

    Cmdr. Keith Turner relieved Cmdr. Mark Lawrence as commanding officer of USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a change of command ceremony held aboard the ship at Naval Base San Diego, Nov. 12.

    Lawrence served as commanding officer since June 2019. During his command, his crew completed a record-length deployment with 255 days away from its homeport. Paul Hamilton also earned multiple awards for operational excellence under his leadership.

    “What we have achieved together as a crew is unprecedented,” said Lawrence. “We exceeded every standard, and did so despite the most challenging of circumstances. You each have shown the will to fight that our Nation demands of its Sailors, and I thank you.”

    Lawrence’s next assignment is U.S. 6th Fleet.

    Turner most recently served as the director of training for the Afloat Training Group in Norfolk, Va.

    “I am humbled to serve as your commanding officer, and I can’t wait to get started," said Turner.

    Turner’s past sea assignments include executive officer aboard USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) weapons officer and combat systems officer, and as strike officer for Carrier Strike Group Two.

    Ashore, Turner served as flag aide to Rear Adm. Arthur Johnson and Rear Adm. Brian Prindle at the Naval Safety Center, as well as a tour at the Navy Warfare Development Command’s experimentation directorate, where he led electromagnetic maneuver warfare (EMW) focused war games.

    Paul Hamilton is homeported in San Diego, and is the tenth Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. Her mission areas include ballistic missile defense and cyber, anti-air, surface, and subsurface warfare.

    For more information on USS Paul Hamilton, please visit: https://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/ddg60/Pages/default.aspx

    Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/USSPaulHamilton

