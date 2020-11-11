CNSP Celebrates Veteran’s Day 2020

Courtesy Photo | 201110-N-EC658-1001 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 10, 2020) Capt. William R. Daly, Commander, Naval...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201110-N-EC658-1001 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 10, 2020) Capt. William R. Daly, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) chief of staff, speaks to veterans who work at CNSP during a Veterans Day ceremony at CNSP headquarters. CNSP’s mission is to man, train, and equip the surface force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera) see less | View Image Page

By Samantha Lymburn, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Public Affairs



Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) held a celebration to commemorate CNSP veterans who continue to serve as civilians after their time of service Nov. 10, at CNSP headquarters.



Veterans Day, previously known as Armistice Day, is celebrated November 11 every year to honor all military veterans who have served our nation.



The surface force community is comprised of many civilians who have previously served in uniform. Regardless of whether they are wearing a uniform, or civilian attire, their collective sense of service may be a key factor to the surface force’s success.



“Regardless of how long ago you took off that uniform, it is still great to have you in the service,” Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, the CNSP commander said to the veterans in attendance. Thank you for your commitment to the team.”



According to retired Lt. Cmdr. Julie Ripley, CNSP’s Outreach Director, transitioning from active duty to a civilian working in a military command makes her appreciate serving our country more than ever before.



“Working for the Navy as a veteran has given me a different perspective on how life really is for our active duty personnel, enlisted and our officers,” said Ripley. “It helps me understand how the different military components come together to make a mission possible and lets me appreciate their efforts even more. That helps me tell the stories of our Sailors."



CNSP is dedicated to delivering and sustaining full-spectrum naval power that is balanced, affordable and resilient; to leading Surface Warfare policy and standardization issues with a fleet focused perspective; and to developing the professional expertise of our surface warriors.