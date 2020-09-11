USS Spruance (DDG 111) Returns to Naval Base San Diego after Completing Contractor Sea Trials

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (November 9, 2020) – The guided missile destroyer, USS Spruance (DDG 111) returned to Naval Base San Diego after completing a four-day sea trial event that concluded a nine-month drydock selected restricted availability (DSRA), November 1.



BAE was awarded the multi-million-dollar contract for the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) maintenance period, which included work on the underwater hull, sonar dome, super structure and propulsion systems. Additionally, the ship’s combat system and communications equipment were upgraded, and Spruance became one of eight ships to receive the newly-designed laser weapons system, Optical Dazzling Interdictor (ODIN).



The availability’s final week played host to a successful but condensed Engineering Light-Off Assessment (LOA), where Afloat Training Group (ATG) and Engineering Assessments Pacific (EAP) materiel experts evaluated the ship’s propulsion plant, damage control systems and casualty control procedures. USS Spruance became the first Pacific Fleet destroyer to undergo LOA while simultaneously completing the ship’s planned maintenance. Graders also assessed the ship’s firefighting proficiency, lauding the crew’s skill after a prolonged shipyard period.



The 61st AEGIS-capable Arleigh Burke-class destroyer then set sail for contractor sea trials in the waters off Southern California with a schedule that included deck seamanship events, engineering demonstrations, firefighting drills and weapons live-firings.



“Every Spruance Sailor played a part in getting the ship back out to sea,” said Cmdr. James Sordi, Spruance’s Commanding Officer. “I am incredibly proud of what the crew has accomplished over the last few months, and I am grateful to our network of contractors, government civilians, and uniformed partners – from Naval Surface Forces Pacific, Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Information Warfare Command, the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, and Destroyer Squadron 21 – who helped install cutting-edge capabilities aboard the ship and bring her back to fighting shape.”



Despite project delays resulting from the novel coronavirus, Spruance’s “Quiet Warriors” – a nod to Admiral Raymond Ames Spruance’s nickname and the title of his renowned biography – implemented myriad health protection measures that altered dining, berthing, and watchstanding conventions while at sea in an effort to safeguard the crew amidst the ongoing global pandemic.



“It felt great to be back out at sea, to operate our equipment, to eat on our own Mess Decks, and to call Spruance home again,” said Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Seaman Alienna Hutchins.



USS Spruance (DDG 111), attached to Destroyer Squadron 21 and Carrier Strike Group THREE, was commissioned October 24, 2011 and is the second ship to bear the namesake of Admiral Spruance. The ship’s motto, “Launch the Attack,” is the succinct but powerful order Spruance issued to his staff when the first of four Japanese aircraft carriers were located off the island of Midway on the morning of June 4, 1942, thus commencing the most consequential naval battle and decisive maritime victory of the Second World War.

