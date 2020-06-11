201106-N-PW585-1032 Boatswain’s Mates aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) rig the Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) in preparation for boat operations while Spruance conducted Contractor Sea Trials off the coast of southern California, Nov. 8, 2020. (U.S Navy Photo by ENS Sky Avants)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6420408
|VIRIN:
|201106-N-PW585-1032
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Spruance (DDG 111) Returns to Naval Base San Diego after Completing Contractor Sea Trials, by ENS Sky Avants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Spruance (DDG 111) Returns to Naval Base San Diego after Completing Contractor Sea Trials
