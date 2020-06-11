Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Spruance (DDG 111) Returns to Naval Base San Diego after Completing Contractor Sea Trials

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Ensign Sky Avants 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    201106-N-PW585-1032 Boatswain’s Mates aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) rig the Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) in preparation for boat operations while Spruance conducted Contractor Sea Trials off the coast of southern California, Nov. 8, 2020. (U.S Navy Photo by ENS Sky Avants)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 19:19
    Photo ID: 6420408
    VIRIN: 201106-N-PW585-1032
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance (DDG 111) Returns to Naval Base San Diego after Completing Contractor Sea Trials, by ENS Sky Avants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

