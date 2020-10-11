Times change, MFLC support remains

Courtesy Photo | Military OneSource is a free service provided by the Department of Defense to service...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military OneSource is a free service provided by the Department of Defense to service members and their families. They help with a broad range of concerns including money management, parenting and child care, deployment, relocation, reunion, spouse employment and education and the concerns of families with special-needs members. For more information about what Military OneSource offers, call 1-800-342-9647 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii—The Department of Defense launched the Military and Family Life Counseling program in Germany to assist servicemembers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.



More than 15 years later, the program is still going strong and even seeing an increase in demand due to COVID-19.



“As a result of COVID-19, we’ve seen people who are dealing with restriction of movement or the fact that they cannot go home for the holidays,” said an MFLC spokesperson.



The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t just stressful for military members.



“Families are pretty stressed with the lack of social interaction and homeschool,” said the spokesperson. “Some are successful in managing stress because they are together—others not so much.”



“We’ve also seen an increase in relationship issues,” the spokesperson added.



Prior to March, MFLCs provided face-to-face counseling. Due to the pandemic, they started offering virtual and telephonic counseling for the first time. What remains the same is the counseling is confidential and records are never kept.



According to an MFLC spokesperson, MFLCs are unique because they focus on embedding themselves within units or schools to interact with members. Thus, chances are most military and family members are familiar with the MFLC program.



The MFLC program provides short-term, non-medical counseling to military members and their families for issues including:



Deployment adjustments

Stress management

Moving preparations and getting settled

Relationship building

A problem at work

The grieving process following the death of a loved one or colleague.



“Our success is we stay within our scope,” said the MFLC spokesperson.



Any MFLC that encounters a medical situation, such as abuse, suicidal thoughts, or other mental health issues that may require long-term attention or medication, is referred to a military treatment facility.



The spokesperson added that MFLCs can augment existing family support programs.



In addition to counseling, MFLCs can also provide individual, family, or unit training as a proactive approach to handling different situations.



The island of Oahu alone has nearly 40 MFLCs. There are numerous ways to contact an MFLC, but no matter where you are, to talk to a counselor, call Military OneSource 24/7 at 1-800-342-9647.



Editor’s note: Due to the privacy of the program, the MFLC spokesperson requested to remain anonymous.