    Military OneSource: Your friend in need

    Military OneSource: Your friend in need

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2012

    Military OneSource is a free service provided by the Department of Defense to service members and their families. They help with a broad range of concerns including money management, parenting and child care, deployment, relocation, reunion, spouse employment and education and the concerns of families with special-needs members. For more information about what Military OneSource offers, call 1-800-342-9647 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil.

