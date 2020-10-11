Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogs of War

    Photo By Cpl. Elijah Abernathy | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Westley Trotter, a fire team leader with Echo Company,...... read more read more

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Story by Cpl. Elijah Abernathy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (V 2/8), conducted a joint training operation with the U.S. Army 4th Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 4-6 2020. Over the course of three days the units conducted fifteen air insertions and extractions using the Army’s UH-60M Black Hawk. The Marines of V2/8, with the use of the Army’s Black Hawks, were inserted into an Army’s air assault course where they patrolled to their objective. Upon reaching the objectives, Marines fired their rifles at stationary and moving targets set at various distances. After completing the live-fire range the Marines marched through difficult terrain to their extraction point, where they then called for the Black hawks to be airlifted out. The training allowed the Marines and Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn from one another while increasing their warfighting capabilities and cohesion.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 15:17
    Story ID: 382768
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Joint
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Marines
    8th Marine Regiment
    2dMarDiv
    Dogs of War
    Camp Oliver
    Ft. Steward

