Photo By Cpl. Elijah Abernathy | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Westley Trotter, a fire team leader with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, clears an obstacle during exercise "Dogs of War" on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 5, 2020. The exercise was held to improve unit readiness for upcoming training and gain experience operating in a joint environment. Marines conducted multiple air assaults and live fire ranges to improve lethality and cohesion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah J. Abernathy)

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (V 2/8), conducted a joint training operation with the U.S. Army 4th Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 4-6 2020. Over the course of three days the units conducted fifteen air insertions and extractions using the Army’s UH-60M Black Hawk. The Marines of V2/8, with the use of the Army’s Black Hawks, were inserted into an Army’s air assault course where they patrolled to their objective. Upon reaching the objectives, Marines fired their rifles at stationary and moving targets set at various distances. After completing the live-fire range the Marines marched through difficult terrain to their extraction point, where they then called for the Black hawks to be airlifted out. The training allowed the Marines and Soldiers a unique opportunity to learn from one another while increasing their warfighting capabilities and cohesion.