NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Announces its Military, Civilian Engineers of the Year for 2021

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic announced its selections for the 2021 military and civilian engineer of the year awards, Nov. 4.



“It is with great pleasure that I announce our two NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Engineer of the Year winners for 2021. Lt. Alexis Kingery, P.E., Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Director at Public Works Department (PWD), Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek, was selected as our Military Engineer of the Year; and Jonathan Jarrett, P.E., Deputy Assistant Operations Officer for Hampton Roads in MIDLANT Operations, was selected as our Civilian Engineer of the Year,” said Commanding Officer Capt. Tres Meek. “Congratulations to these dedicated and talented professionals for their achievements and prestigious recognition!”



As program director and maintenance officer for Civil Engineering support equipment and Civil Engineer end items, Kingery oversaw the procurement, replacement, and maintenance of nearly 2,000 pieces of equipment totaling $354 million. Her keen understanding of the production schedule ensured alignment of funds to support requirements for the next three fiscal years and reduced equipment backlog.



As division officer, Kingery led 19 Seabees in the completion of 13 projects saving $60 thousand in contractual labor costs, and developed creative solutions to pier repairs, demolition, sidewalks, concrete pads and security fence installation, while enhancing Seabee trades. In addition, she championed two Seabees to support NAVFAC partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with constructing alternate care facilities.



Kingery, while serving as assistant public works officer, demonstrated astute knowledge across the Public Works spectrum of services, coordinating with numerous commands to set priorities and develop a consolidated project list leading to the timely execution of more than $130 million in construction and services. While recognizing the impact of a vacant leadership position at the time, she stepped up to maintain frequent and effective communication in and outside the department, ensuring execution of priorities. Kingery was then hand selected to fill the gapped Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division director position. She has expertly managed more than 60 active projects valued at $139 million, completed 15 designs, awarded 100 contract actions valued at $19 million, and prepared 30 additional actions valued at $15 million for award.



“Alexis is a phenomenal naval officer and engineer – her insightful judgment and proactive leadership is unmatched,” said PWD JEB Little Creek Public Works Officer Cmdr. Robert Fredriksen. “She understands the needs of our supported commanders and is dedicated to delivering the highest quality results. Her efforts and impact at PWD Little Creek are widespread and we are extremely proud of her.”



Kingery, a Stanberry, Missouri native who joined the Navy in July 2010 and has been with NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic since June 2018, said her selection speaks volumes to the staff at PWD JEB Little Creek and is a direct reflection of their support and guidance.



“I am extremely honored to be selected as the military engineer of the year,” said Kingery, a 2011 graduate from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. “I feel remarkably privileged and humbled to work alongside such great people, who drive each other to excel every day.”



Jarrett served as the design director for Task Force Florence, leading a team of more than 50 government engineers, architects and project managers, as well as five architect-engineer firms to prepare Design Build contract documents for 31 military construction (MILCON) projects valued at $1.7 billion to rebuild facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.



Jarrett developed innovative strategies including streamlining contract documents, packaging of multiple projects, phasing completion dates, conducting Life Cycle cost analysis of mechanical systems and Best Value evaluation factors, and implementing new criteria to improve resiliency. He also led multiple industry engagements and leveraged best practices of the Design Build Institute of America in order to reduce risk and attract top tier contractors at a time when the construction sector was booming.



Jarrett expertly led multiple teams, which resulted in the successful award of all 31 MILCON projects in fiscal year 2020. The USMC requires these critical facilities as soon as possible in order to restore full mission capability. His drive, innovation, and expert engineering knowledge were responsible for shortening the normal project development timeline from three years down to 15 months, plotting a course to provide the most mission critical facilities first.



“Jonathan is an incredible asset to the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic team. As the design director for Task Force Florence, his leadership and technical acumen allowed his team to think outside the box to deliver mission critical projects on a severely shortened timeline,” said NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Assistant Operations Officer, Hampton Roads Cmdr. Liz Durika. “His leadership has again proven to be a mission enabler in his new position as deputy. I am privileged to work with him and am excited for all of his future accomplishments.”



Jarrett, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Old Dominion University, said that he is truly honored to be recognized for his work on the Hurricane Florence MILCON program by being selected for this award.



“It is a great honor to represent my command as the civilian engineer of the year,” said Jarrett, a Virginia Beach, Virginia native who has been with NAVFAC for 11 years. “I was fortunate enough to lead a stellar group of professionals who were critical to the success of the program. I would be remiss if I did not share credit with the team.”



Kingery and Jarrett will now go on to compete for the NAVFAC Echelon II Engineer of the Year awards and potentially for higher honors in the National Society of Professional Engineer's Federal Engineer of the Year award program.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic is the Systems Command that delivers and maintains quality, sustainable facilities, acquires and manages capabilities for the Navy's expeditionary combat forces, provides contingency engineering response, and enables energy security and environmental stewardship across an area of responsibility that spans from Georgia to Maine and as far west as Illinois. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region's facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.