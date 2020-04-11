201104-N-HC520-002 NORFOLK (Nov. 4, 2020) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic announced its selections for the 2021 military and civilian engineer of the year awards, Nov. 4. (Left) Lt. Alexis Kingery, P.E., Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Director at Public Works Department, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, was selected as the Military Engineer of the Year; and (right) Jonathan Jarrett, P.E., Deputy Assistant Operations Officer for Hampton Roads in Mid-Atlantic Operations, was selected as the Civilian Engineer of the Year. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp)

