Virtual Musical Entertainment to Celebrate Veterans Day the NEX Way

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) and MWR Navy Entertainment have joined forces to create an evening full of virtual concerts to celebrate U.S. military Veterans. The evening’s concerts will include a variety of musical acts and feature a genre for all generations.



“Me and my band have been all around and we’ve performed at many of the different [military] locations… a lot of different bases, and it’s one of our favorite things to do,” said Andy Grammer, musician, poet and podcaster. “Even during these intense Covid times, it means a lot to me that I get to be here singing to you. What you all do is something that inspires me and it’s amazing because it’s something, I don’t if I could do. I have a lot of respect and humility for you. Thank you for what you do, I’m going to do my best to give you some songs that will cheer your heart.”



On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Veterans Day concert series will be premiering live on the @NavyExchange Facebook page, as well as all other military resale social media pages. The concerts begin at 4 p.m. EST and a new artist and musical guest performance on every hour until the one ends at 11 p.m. EST. The performances include a diverse group of artists and an array of musical genres.



“Our teams worked hard to ensure a wide array of assorted artists that represent all different kinds of musical taste were included for this special day,” said Bill Marx, Marketing Event Coordinator for NEXCOM. “We really hope that every member of the family can sit back, in the comfort of their own home, barracks or bunk and be entertained.”



The schedule for the concert series is as follows:



4 p.m. EST: K. Michelle

5 p.m. EST: Tank and the Bangas

6 p.m. EST: Hanson

7 p.m. EST: Ashanti Official

8 p.m. EST: Craig Morgan

9 p.m. EST: Andy Grammer

10 p.m. EST: Big Boi



While in the studio Big Boi, an American rapper, songwriter, actor and record producer recognized all Veterans for their service. He said, “I appreciate all the Veterans who have served… I appreciate your sacrifice and I’m about to give you one hell of a show.”



The virtual concert series is one component to a month-long celebration for Veterans Day. During the entire month of November the Navy, Army and Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard exchanges and Defense Commissary Agency have collaborated on multiple events in recognition of Veterans. The events and series coined the “In Recognition Of” tribute includes the concert series, interviews with national heroes, exclusive apparel giveaways, fitness competitions and more!



“It’s a privilege to pay homage to our Veterans with some amazing virtual concerts, fitness competitions, and exclusive apparel for our military community,” said Rich Honiball, EVP, Global Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for NEXCOM. “As part of the military resale community, working together with our partners to serve our Armed Forces every day of the year is our number one mission, and I hope that programs like these can entertain and bring together people stationed all over the world.”

