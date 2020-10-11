San Diego Native Serves as U.S. Navy Sailor in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Nov. 6, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jared Lagrimas, from...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Nov. 6, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jared Lagrimas, from San Diego, pauses for a moment between tasks out front of Camp Lemonnier’s Visitor Control Center (VCC) for a photo, Nov. 6, 2020. Lagrimas is the VCC work center supervisor and is responsible for the issuance of Defense Biometric Identification System badges to U.S. Embassy personnel, U.S. contractors, local and third-country nationals and coalition military members seeking access to Camp Lemonnier. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jared Lagrimas, a native of San Diego, is a U.S. Navy Sailor deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and is the Visitor Control Center (VCC) work center supervisor. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



As the VCC work center supervisor, Lagrimas is responsible for the issuance of Defense Biometric Identification System badges to U.S. Embassy personnel, U.S. contractors, local and third-country nationals and coalition military members seeking access to Camp Lemonnier.



Camp Lemonnier provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S. - African Nations relations.



Lagrimas, a 2011 graduate of Temecula Valley High School, credits his success in the Navy and during this deployment to the people around him.



“I believe that a big part of success comes from the people you affiliate yourself with,” said Lagrimas. “I credit my outstanding leadership, my awesome peers and my amazing friends for always pushing me and keeping me in check.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Lagrimas is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Lagrimas is most proud of his deployment aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4).



“I’m most proud of my five years on the USS Boxer,” Lagrimas said. “On the Boxer, I learned a lot about the Navy, I completed plenty of qualifications and became friends with many Sailors and Marines. Overall, I had a pretty awesome tour.”



Lagrimas isn’t the only member in his family that served in the Navy.



“Both my dad and my brother served in the Navy,” said Lagrimas. "I enlisted two months after my brother did.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Lagrimas, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe for generations of Sailors who will follow.



“The thing I like most about my job is the people I work with,” said Lagrimas. “We have a good crew and we all work well together. Also, I love the fact that I enjoy my job and am interested in it which makes me want to learn more every day.”