    San Diego Native Serves as U.S. Navy Sailor in Horn of Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Nov. 6, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jared Lagrimas, from San Diego, pauses for a moment between tasks out front of Camp Lemonnier’s Visitor Control Center (VCC) for a photo, Nov. 6, 2020. Lagrimas is the VCC work center supervisor and is responsible for the issuance of Defense Biometric Identification System badges to U.S. Embassy personnel, U.S. contractors, local and third-country nationals and coalition military members seeking access to Camp Lemonnier. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 03:39
    Photo ID: 6419177
    VIRIN: 201106-N-KX518-1009
    Resolution: 3605x2884
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, San Diego Native Serves as U.S. Navy Sailor in Horn of Africa, by PO3 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    San Diego
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    East Africa
    Navy
    Sailor
    USN
    Master-at-Arms
    CLDJ

