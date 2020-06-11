CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Nov. 6, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jared Lagrimas, from San Diego, pauses for a moment between tasks out front of Camp Lemonnier’s Visitor Control Center (VCC) for a photo, Nov. 6, 2020. Lagrimas is the VCC work center supervisor and is responsible for the issuance of Defense Biometric Identification System badges to U.S. Embassy personnel, U.S. contractors, local and third-country nationals and coalition military members seeking access to Camp Lemonnier. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 03:39 Photo ID: 6419177 VIRIN: 201106-N-KX518-1009 Resolution: 3605x2884 Size: 2.61 MB Location: DJ Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Diego Native Serves as U.S. Navy Sailor in Horn of Africa, by PO3 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.