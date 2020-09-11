MILITARY STAR Card Brings Joy with Seventh Annual Your Holiday Bill Is On Us Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange Credit Program is making the holidays brighter for military shoppers by...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange Credit Program is making the holidays brighter for military shoppers by picking up the tab on their MILITARY STAR® cards with the seventh annual Your Holiday Bill Is On Us sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Exchange Credit Program is making the holidays brighter for military shoppers by picking up the tab on their MILITARY STAR® cards with the seventh annual Your Holiday Bill Is On Us sweepstakes.



Through Dec. 31, shoppers will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes every time they use their MILITARY STAR card. Five grand-prize winners will have their entire MILITARY STAR card balance paid in full up to $8,200. Ten additional shoppers will win $1,000 statement credits, and 25 more will receive $500 statement credits.



Winners whose balances do not meet the minimum prize of $2,500 will receive a statement credit for the difference.



“The Exchange Credit Program wants to show our appreciation for our heroes during the holidays and every day,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “One purchase with a MILITARY STAR card could go a long way toward paying your holiday gifts this year.”



Authorized shoppers will be entered into the sweepstakes every time they use their MILITARY STAR card at any military exchange, commissary, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com, Armed Forced Recreation Centers or Exchange mall vendor.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life. Veterans with service-connected disabilities can participate, too, as they mark their first holiday shopping season with in-store privileges.



MILITARY STAR has paid nearly $250,000 in holiday bills since 2014. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service administers the MILITARY STAR card.



Winners will be announced through a drawing on or about Jan. 30. No purchase is necessary to win. For rules and an alternate method of entry, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



