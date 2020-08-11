Learning Through the Army

By: PV1 Adriauna Ruby



“My family has been very supportive and they understand that my career is important and are extremely flexible and they encourage me to challenge myself in regards to my career goals.” Lt. Col. Tiffianey Laurin has a strong support system for what she loves to do.



She has always wanted to be in the Army. She put herself through college by joining the military. While in high school Laurin was in a program for the Air Force but ultimately chose the Army due to better opportunities.



Continuing to support this country through college she was able to receive scholarships from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) and the GI Bill. She signed a ROTC contract for a two year early commissioning program. After graduation she joined the Texas Army National Guard and continued to work for her degree. She then joined the Michigan Army National Guard.



She has earned degrees in social studies teaching, bachelor’s in political science, master’s in public health, and master’s in public administration. Without the assistance from the Army it would have made getting four degrees more challenging.



Laurin remarked, “the Army encouraged education and provided financial opportunities, I would not have otherwise, to pursue higher education.”



“My favorite thing about the Army is meeting new people and traveling places, like Liberia,” said Laurin. The Army has also allowed Laurin to challenge herself and to experience places other than Michigan.



hen prompted, Laurin said, “the Army has also provided me opportunities and challenges that steered my personal and professional growth.”



Laurin said, “Liberia was a unique experience”. In Liberia she got the chance to mentor the Armed Forces of Liberia and help them learn new things and advise them, which is a passion of hers. She helped the Armed Forces of Liberia work with their other civil authorities.



“During my deployment to Liberia I shared my military experiences and also gained knowledge of Liberian and United Nations Military (UNMIL) practices.” This deployment was very rewarding because of everything she learned and taught.



When asked what the Army means to her Laurin said, “the Army is like a large family, I've served for 20 years and I've made a lot of close friends during this time.”



Lt. Col Laurin is a very strong female role model who always wants to learn more. Her work ethic is impeccable and she is a very dedicated person. Her military career and motivation are an inspiration.

