Learning Through the Army

Lt. Col. Tiffianey Laurin with a soldier of the Armed Forces of Liberia during her deployment to Liberia in June, 2016. During this time Laurin mentored and advised the Armed Forces of Liberia and helped them connect to the local civil authorities.
|06.01.2016
|11.09.2020 00:16
|6417328
|160601-A-XI766-426
|478x384
|39.51 KB
|MI, US
|0
