    Learning Through the Army

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hale 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Tiffianey Laurin with a soldier of the Armed Forces of Liberia during her deployment to Liberia in June, 2016. During this time Laurin mentored and advised the Armed Forces of Liberia and helped them connect to the local civil authorities.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2016
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 00:16
    Photo ID: 6417328
    VIRIN: 160601-A-XI766-426
    Resolution: 478x384
    Size: 39.51 KB
    Location: MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning Through the Army, by SFC Jason Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

