Holiday Spirit Invades the North Carolina Air National Guard

We’re not busting your chops, for only $35 any North Carolina Air National Guardsman can order a fully-smoked Boston Butt at the 145th Airlift Wing, November 18-20 (32 per day) while supplies last!



The Chapter 7 organization with the 145th Airlift Wing is conducting their annual barbecue fundraiser and taking orders for Boston Butts until November 13th in order to help fund their annual Operation Santa event. Operation Santa is conducted at an elementary school of choice each year and the military members bring gifts, food, entertainment and joy to the children and families of the school and staff.



This year, Oakboro Elementary School has been chosen as the site for the North Carolina Air National Guard’s Operation Santa Event and due to Covid-19 restrictions, members will be conducting the event as a drive-thru celebration.



Last Year, Chapter 7 members were able to collect more than 900 pounds in Boston Butts to smoke, wrap, and sell to base members raising more than $2,500 in funds that are used to finance the annual Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony. The costs for the Memorial Wall Dedication include engravers to place the names of fallen Airmen from the base onto the stone in the Memorial Garden, as well as food and refreshments for the the family of fallen Airmen that attend the ceremony. The Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony can cost up to $1300 or more, and Chapter 7 relies heavily on their fundraisers, like the barbecue, to assist in the costs of their events like the Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony and Operation Santa.



This year, due to Covid-19, Chapter 7 is anticipating a smaller participation rate in their barbecue fundraiser and they are expecting to cook just around 900 pounds. Tech. Sgt. Alejandro Armendariz spearheaded cooking the Boston Butts last year and will continue to do so this year. It takes 3 days to cook all the food and volunteers from the base are needed to assist with cooking, wrapping, and moving the food to the pick-up point, which is located next to the base Dining Facility.



Chapter 7 has collected 96 Boston Butts total to smoke this year and have already sold more than 50. With a smaller amount ordered this year, they will be able to increase the flavor quality; you can order it smoked or even order it non-smoked to take home and cook yourself! If you would like more information on how to volunteer, or if you would like to order a Boston Butt, please contact Tech. Sgt. Erik Maiers, Master Sgt’s Jeff Harwood, or Tasha Willson.

