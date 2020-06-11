Chancellorsville Auxiliaries Division, “A-Gang” Perform as an “A-Team”

Courtesy Photo | YOKOSUKA, Japan - Machinist's Mate First Class Petty Officer Wata from the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | YOKOSUKA, Japan - Machinist's Mate First Class Petty Officer Wata from the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) performs maintenance on the Rescue, Assist, and Traverse System. Chancellorsville is forward deployed to U.S. Seventh Fleet in support of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Jordan Harris). see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 27, 2020) Sailors aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) conduct repairs on critical pieces of auxiliaries equipment.



From the anchor windlass all the way forward to steering gear all the way aft, Auxiliaries Division (affectionately known as A-Gang) repairs and maintains equipment all across the ship. Reverse osmosis plants (providing fresh water to the crew), boat davits, and air conditioning units are just some examples of the many pieces of equipment under A-Gang’s responsibility.



“A-Gang is one of few divisions on the ship that has equipment from bow to stern,” said Machinist’s Mate First Class John Campen.“We are jacks-of-all-trades.”



Due to diverse nature of auxiliary equipment, the hardworking Machinist’s Mates and Enginemen of A-Gang require a wide variety of skills and technical knowledge. These engineers constantly conduct on-the-job training to guarantee that the next generation of Chancellorsville Sailors can fix any problems that come their way.



Recently, Machinist’s Mate Second Class Edward Izquierdo trained Machinist’s Mate Third Class Nyheir Davis on trash room equipment while changing out worn gauges on the plastic waste processor. Maintaining the plastic waste processors in optimal condition ensures Chancellorsville is able to operate at sea for extended periods of time and comply with Navy and international waste management regulations, keeping the oceans free of plastic waste.



Additionally, Machinist’s Mate Second Class Raymond Koerner and Machinist’s Mate Third Class Dekland Bruno replaced inoperable refrigerant valves on the ship’s refrigeration plants. The refrigeration plants keep the ship’s chill and freeze boxes cool – which is especially important to keep the crew’s food within safe serving temperatures, including the ice cream!



Auxiliaries Division works as a team to ensure many of Chancellorsville’s critical equipment function properly so that the ship can continuously be ready to operate in the region, in support of a ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Chancellorsville is assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



