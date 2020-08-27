Auxiliaries Division performs maintenance

YOKOSUKA, Japan - Machinist's Mate First Class Petty Officer Wata from the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) performs maintenance on the Rescue, Assist, and Traverse System. Chancellorsville is forward deployed to U.S. Seventh Fleet in support of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Jordan Harris).
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 02:18
|Photo ID:
|6416174
|VIRIN:
|200827-N-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|102.1 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
