Auxiliaries Division performs maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2020

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan - Machinist's Mate First Class Petty Officer Wata from the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) performs maintenance on the Rescue, Assist, and Traverse System. Chancellorsville is forward deployed to U.S. Seventh Fleet in support of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Jordan Harris).

