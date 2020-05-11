Exchange Shoppers Can Save Now and Later with Holiday Coupons

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can earn coupons for later purchases—while enjoying Veterans Day savings now.



From Nov. 11 to 19, Soldiers, Airmen, retirees and military families who make in-store purchases at the Exchange will receive a coupon for additional savings on a future purchase. The coupons can be redeemed Nov. 16 to 19 for:

• $20 off a purchase of $100 or more ($30 off when shoppers use their MILITARY STAR® credit card).

• $50 off a purchase of $250 or more ($60 off with MILITARY STAR).



The coupons can be used at ShopMyExchange.com as well.



“As the holiday shopping season is kicking off, Exchange shoppers can get deals now and earn extra savings for later,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Money can be tight around the holidays, and the Exchange wants to make sure the military community gets the best bang for its buck with these coupon offers.”



Disabled Veterans and certain caregivers can also shop in-store and earn the coupons. This is the first holiday shopping season since 4.1 million of these Veterans were welcomed back to their in-store Exchange benefit on Jan. 1, 2020. To read more on Veterans shopping eligibility, visit https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 Location: DALLAS, TX, US