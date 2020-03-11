Exchange Celebrates Veterans Day with Special MILITARY STAR Offers

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) and MILITARY STAR® card are honoring those who serve and have served this Veterans Day with a slate of special offers.



On Nov. 11, MILITARY STAR cardholders will receive:



• 10 cents off every gallon of fuel purchased at Exchange Expresses, doubling the card’s everyday 5-cents-per-gallon discount.

• Double rewards points on online and in-store Exchange purchases, earning four points per $1 spent (shoppers receive a $20 rewards card for every 2,000 MILITARY STAR rewards points earned).

• $10 off Exchange mall concession or kiosk purchases of $25 or more (coupon required, see store for details)

• 15% off food orders at participating Exchange restaurants—5% more than the card’s everyday 10% restaurant discount



Beyond MILITARY STAR card-exclusive offers, Exchange Expresses and participating restaurants will be serving complimentary coffee on Nov. 11. Exchange Redbox video rental locations will also offer two movies for the price of one Nov. 6-13 using the promo code “HEROES1.”



“Veterans Day is a great time to stop by your Exchange,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Our team is fully focused on providing a safe, sanitized and secure environment to honor the service of our Nation’s Veterans while offering significant savings for every member of the military community.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



