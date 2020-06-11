Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named Military Friendly Spouse Employer for 2021

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer for the ninth time by Viqtory Media, publisher of Military Spouse magazine.



The designation recognizes employers that help military spouses develop their careers. The ranking looks at six criteria: hiring and onboarding; opportunity and advancement; culture and commitment; support and retention; policies and compliance; and recruiting and sourcing.



“Military spouses are an invaluable part of the Exchange team,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Military life offers a set of challenges that these associates fully understand, and that knowledge helps the Exchange fulfill its mission of serving those who serve.”



Since 2013, the Exchange has hired nearly 37,000 military spouses. The Department of Defense’s largest retailer is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses by the end of 2020. Roughly 20% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce is made up of military spouses, while 85% of associates are connected to the military.



Working for the Exchange is a quality-of-life force multiplier for military families, with spouses receiving a hiring preference. The Exchange’s associate transfer program gives military spouses an opportunity to retain employment during PCS’s, allowing them to keep their benefits and providing a retirement opportunity.



“Military spouses are terrific associates because they are already part of the military community and they know what life is like for our Nation’s Warfighters,” Osby said. “The Exchange is a natural place for them because they are already home.”



Military spouses, Veterans and others seeking employment with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com to view job openings worldwide.



The 2021 Military Friendly® Spouse Employers list will be published in the January issue of Military Spouse magazine and is online at MilitaryFriendly.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



