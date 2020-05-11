NCO's quick reactions saves Family, home

Courtesy Photo | Col. Eric Flesch, 165th Infantry Brigade commander, pins the Army Commendation Medal...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Eric Flesch, 165th Infantry Brigade commander, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Staff Sgt. Bradly Urban for helping extinguish a fire in a neighbor’s quarters. Urban received the medal for his ‘outstanding service while going above and beyond the call of duty, without hesitation. Staff Sgt. Urban voluntarily took action to extinguish a fire, and ensure the safety of the house’s occupants.’ (By Rebekah O'Donnell) see less | View Image Page

By Rebekah O'Donnell

Staff Sgt. Bradly J. Urban, a drill sergeant in Company E, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment was awarded the Army Commendation Medal Oct. 26 for his heroic actions in extinguishing a neighbor’s kitchen fire Oct. 14 at roughly 9 p.m.



His wife, Katie, daughter, Kayleigh, 16, son, Jackson, 13, members of the Fort Jackson Fire Department, along with the brigade and battalion command teams, unit cadre and trainees were all in attendance.



According to his award citation, Urban received the medal for his “outstanding service while going above and beyond the call of duty, without hesitation. Staff Sgt. Urban voluntarily took action to extinguish a fire, and ensure the safety of the house’s occupants. His actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon him, the 165th Infantry Brigade, and the United States Army.”



Col. Eric Flesch, the 165th Infantry Brigade commander said, “presenting this award is important enough to take a pause in your training today and have everyone in the company, cadre and trainees alike, be part of this recognition.”



“Urban's actions taking care of a neighbor and living up to the Soldier’s Creed of ‘I will never leave a fallen comrade’ is an important example for all of us,” Flesch added. “This pertains to our day-to-day service on and off duty, just like it does in combat.”



For his actions, Urban also received a certificate of appreciation from the Fort Jackson Fire Department.



“It was just an incredible effort by Staff Sgt. Urban to minimize damage to the Family’s home and adjoining quarters,” said Fire Inspector Will Sexton.



Urban had just pulled up to his on-post home when he noticed his across-the-street neighbors, whom he had not met before, exiting their house.



“The mother and daughter were visibly upset and crying,” he said. “I asked if everything was all right and the only words I heard in a response were ‘kitchen, fire.’”



He took a fire extinguisher from his truck and ran in to the burning house. At this point Katie looked outside and saw him running across the yards, followed him into the house and ensured no one else was in there.



“The smoke was so thick, you couldn’t even see right in front of you,” Katie said.



Urban located the fire on the stovetop in the kitchen



“There were flames towering out of a pot on the stove top reaching the ceiling,” he said. “I took a knee, pulled the pin from the extinguisher, aimed it at the base of the fire and sprayed. I then made an attempt to turn off the stove as there were still two burners on, but the front right had already been burnt and just spun around, not allowing it to turn off. I removed the pot and took it to the backyard of the residence where I continued to spray it with the extinguisher and a hose.”



He then called the Fort Jackson Fire Department. He found the fire had already reported and they were en route.



“Not everyone is equipped to take decisive action in these stressful situations, but this Soldier did not hesitate,” read the certificate of appreciation, signed by Fire Chief Eric Harper. “A Family could have lost everything, but he stopped the destruction in its tracks. His quick actions to save life and property reflect great credit upon himself, the Fort Jackson community, and the U.S. Army.”



“I just happened to be at the right place at the right time and I made a decision,” Urban said. “I chose to ask the question and help a neighbor in need. There are far too many people that don't put in the extra effort to help a neighbor and if everyone would pay it forward we could all be a little better off.”



“He’s always been our hero,” Katie said, “now he’s somebody else’s hero too.”



“It makes me feel good,” Jackson said. “He definitely did a good thing. I’m proud of him."



Urban said he keeps the fire extinguisher in his vehicle “as you may never know when you will need to use it. I keep everything you will need in my vehicle so I am prepared for any situation.”



Fire Inspector Sexton pointed out this incident happened during Fire Safety Month (October). “It’s a reminder to all to have working fire extinguishers and know how to use them,” he said. “Working smoke detectors and fire extinguishers save lives. Check yours, replace if necessary.”



Normally in October, the FJFD would be out in the community educating and reinforcing fire safety messages.



"This year we created some educational videos that can be found on the Fort Jackson Fire Department Facebook page,” says Sexton.



Urban did receive medical attention for smoke inhalation. He has not had any formal training in fire safety or extinguisher training, he said.