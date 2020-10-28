201028-A-A4507-002

Col. Eric Flesch, 165th Infantry Brigade commander, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Staff Sgt. Bradly Urban for helping extinguish a fire in a neighbor’s quarters. Urban received the medal for his ‘outstanding service while going above and beyond the call of duty, without hesitation. Staff Sgt. Urban voluntarily took action to extinguish a fire, and ensure the safety of the house’s occupants.’ (By Rebekah O'Donnell)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020
Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US