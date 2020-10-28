Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    201028-A-A4507-002

    201028-A-A4507-002

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. Eric Flesch, 165th Infantry Brigade commander, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Staff Sgt. Bradly Urban for helping extinguish a fire in a neighbor’s quarters. Urban received the medal for his ‘outstanding service while going above and beyond the call of duty, without hesitation. Staff Sgt. Urban voluntarily took action to extinguish a fire, and ensure the safety of the house’s occupants.’ (By Rebekah O'Donnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 14:51
    Photo ID: 6415740
    VIRIN: 201028-A-A4507-002
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 151.12 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201028-A-A4507-002, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NCO&#039;s quick reactions saves Family, home

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Fire Safety
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Drill Sergeant
    DES
    1-34
    #ArmyHousing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT