I Am Navy Medicine – Jamie Eglinger, Medical Technician at NMRTU Everett

In her capacity as a medical technician at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Everett, Mrs. Jamie Eglinger has long been considered an invaluable asset attentive to patient needs and supporting clinic operations.



Her caring, competence and compassion was recently officially acknowledged by being selected as Navy Medicine and Training Command Bremerton’s Civilian of the Quarter.



“Being recognized as Civilian of the Quarter tells me that others not only notice but also appreciate the extra steps I take daily to make every patient interaction positive,” said Eglinger, assigned to the Primary Care Med Home Port. “It is important to me that every interaction has the best possible outcome. I take my role very seriously. I hope to provide an important step between the patient and the clinical team. If I do my job well, the quality of care is improved and both patients and staff have a more satisfying experience.”



Eglinger, a Napa, California native and Vintage High School 1998 graduate, actually rose from the depths of the ocean to her current position in Navy Medicine. After finishing at the College of Oceaneering, Commercial Diving and Industrial Inspection in 2000, her initial ambitions became altered by life itself.



“My dream as an adventurous young woman was to be a commercial diver and travel the world. After graduating from the commercial dive college as the youngest student in a school of 400 – with only 13 females - I decided to work ‘topside’ at local refineries utilizing my skills of non-destructive testing for industrial inspection. When I found out I was pregnant with my first child, and unable to continue work with industrial radiation, I decided to pursue a career in medicine,” explained Eglinger, earning her psychiatric technician certificate from Napa Valley College in 2005 and passing the California State board exam.



In 2010 she received a job offer to relocate with her family to Everett to support active duty past and present, and their family members, in an outpatient setting. She worked as a psychiatric technician in NMRTU Everett’s Mental Health Department for eight years before her current role.



“I was then, and still am, very proud to be a part of this supportive team of professionals who I consider to be my chosen military family. My husband of 19 years and our three children are grateful to be here. I am committed to continuing to support Primary Care Medical Home Port and have a strong interest in helping to support the mental health needs of our beneficiaries. Navy Medicine has opened my mind to the value of service, the challenges our beneficiaries face, and the rewards related to being part of the team caring for them,” Eglinger said.



Along with the rest of the clinic, Eglinger has also stepped up to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Former routines have been altered to lessen the chance for staff and patient becoming exposed and sick from the ongoing pandemic.



“In my current role when booking patient appointments, I make sure to inform the patient that if they begin to experience COVID-like symptoms, to contact us prior to coming in so we can discuss options moving forward and keep the symptoms out of the clinic but still address their needs. Also, I assist the rest of the team in sanitizing frequently touched areas throughout the day. Being able to see the lobby from my desk, I am able to encourage/enforce the proper wearing of face masks by patients and staff alike,” remarked Eglinger.



Eglinger is noted being very helpful in assisting patients with navigating new processes in health care delivery during the coronavirus outbreak.



“We are all affected by the recent changes. Having patience and understanding in these times of elevated external stressors can make a big difference to completing even the simplest of tasks. One example I can share occurs daily. During this pandemic, changes were made to our policies regarding who can/cannot utilize our pharmacy services, as well as the process on how to pick up those prescriptions. This was frustrating to many beneficiaries, some of whom don’t do well with change. I simply take the time to listen to their concerns and provide an explanation as well as a solution to their issue. Many times, the patient ended the conversation by saying, ‘Thank you. I just needed someone to explain it to me,” said Eglinger.



Another focus for Eglinger is continuing to enhance patient safety protocols throughout the clinic



“Every career path I have taken has had a top priority of safety. Most safety measures are in the small, day-to-day actions. Whether addressing a spill to avoid a slip hazard or promptly getting an urgent message to a provider regarding medications, all safety concerns should be addressed immediately. Safety is everyone’s responsibility. I take this seriously,” stressed Eglinger.



When asked to sum up her experience in Navy Medicine at your clinic, Eglinger replied, “My experience with Navy Medicine has been rewarding on many levels and has provided opportunities for growth, in my career and within myself.”